COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the Brazos County Jail after her child was found wandering alone around some apartments in College Station.

A Brazos County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the area of The Ivy apartments, located at 1201 Harvey Road, around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The deputy discovered a three-year-old child who appeared to be alone. College Station Police responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Police say the child’s mother, who was at work, later responded to the scene and was arrested. She has been charged with Abandon/Endanger Child and Possession of Marijuana.

The mother has been identified as 24-year-old Luna Marie Conwill, of College Station. Police say the child has been safely released to a family member.