COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police and Fire crews find a woman dead inside of her vehicle after a crash.

Police sent out a traffic advisory on social media Monday morning as officers responded to a crash at University Drive and northbound Feeder Road. Westbound University Drive, from Copperfield Drive, was shut down. The intersection at University Drive and the frontage road going northbound was partially blocked, and later shut down completely. The left turn going westbound on University Drive was also shut down. Travelers were urged to avoid these areas.

The College Station Fire Department arrived on scene to assist, and a woman was discovered to be entrapped inside of her vehicle. Crews extracted the woman from the vehicle and started performing life-saving measures.

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Jaden Kael Willis, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, they can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.