BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for Forgery of a Financial Instrument – Elderly following a hearing on the State’s Motion to Revoke Probation.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the sentencing occurred on February 17 by Judge David Hilburn of the 361st District Court. In February 2015, McFalls pled guilty to Forgery of a Financial Instrument – Elderly – a third-degree felony. This conviction came from an offense in July 2014 – where McFalls stole a check from an elderly relative. The check was later made out to an associate of McFalls and cashed at his bank.

Due to her lack of prior felony criminal history, McFalls received a felony conviction and eight years probation. As part of her probation, she was ordered to complete treatment at a Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility (SAFPF) to address underlying substance abuse issues. She was also required to complete the Brazos County Drug Court Program.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says drug court participants are supervised on a specialty case load for offenders evaluated as having a substance abuse disorder. The program provides comprehensive supervision, drug testing, treatment services and immediate incentives and sanctions.

Participants in the program pass through four phases, followed by a final Empowered phase. Each phase includes treatment and court participation goals that participants must accomplish before being promoted to the next phase.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says the combination of SAFPF and Drug Court is the highest and most supportive level of supervision that a probationer can receive in Brazos County.

McFalls continually violated the conditions of her probation and was repeatedly sanctioned by Drug Court. These violations included making fun of presenters at drug court, being disrespectful at local recovery meetings, presenting forged AA meeting cards – as well as repeatedly lying to drug court staff and her probation officer.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says McFalls was eventually expelled from the Drug Court program. Evidence was presented at the hearing of these violations as well as evidence of online bullying McFalls was engaged in for over three years while on probation.