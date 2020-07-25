Break in water line leads to boil water notice

Due to a break in a major water line that caused low pressure and a disruption of service, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Levi Water Supply to notify their customers that had reduced pressure or a disruption of service on July 24 to boil their water prior to consumption.

The areas known to have had reduced pressure or a disruption of service include Levi Parkway, West of Water Well Road, Iron Bridge Road, Silo Hill Subdivision, Foxtrot Lane, parts of Southwinds Drive and Falls County Customers.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and the making of ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, Levi Water will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

Water samples can’t be collected until Monday, July 27, because the lab is closed on the weekend. The testing period is 24 hours after the water samples are delivered to the lab.