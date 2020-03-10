UPDATE: College Station PD announce all-clear on possible active shooter situation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: College Station Police posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that this incident is still under active investigation. There is still no evidence that any gunfire actually occurred.

The only suspect description released for what is now essentially a theft investigation, is three men.

Below is the original text from this story:

College Station Police have given the all-clear after a possible active shooting situation at the Post Oak Mall.

The department sent out a tweet at 1:33 p.m., telling people inside the mall to shelter in place.

ACTIVE SHOOTER response to Post Oak Mall. If inside the mall- SHELTER IN PLACE. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 10, 2020

Minutes later, after officers arrived on the scene, they announced that there were no weapons or shots fired. Someone may have mistaken the sound of breaking glass at the Zale’s store for gunshots.

Police have canceled the shelter in place warning.

This is a developing situation and FOX44 News will have more information as it becomes available.