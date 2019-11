BELTON, Texas – UPDATE: The New Tech campus has been swept by a dog and cleared from the threat, according to the Belton Police Department.

Below is the original text from this story:

Belton Police are investigating a bomb threat at Belton New Tech High School.

According to a Facebook post, the scene is secure and students have been moved to Pittenger Fine Arts Center.

A police K9 is sweeping the area to make sure it is safe.

We will bring you more information as soon as it comes in.