The presidential campaign of former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke has ended with a tweet.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.



In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

The El Paso native first made the announcement through an article on Medium, and then tweeted a link.

In his announcement, O’Rourke promises to work with the Democratic nominee to keep President Trump from winning re-election in 2020.

Rep. O’Rourke’s presidential run came after a relatively close loss to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He visited Waco several times during that campaign.