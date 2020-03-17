BREAKING: City of Waco ordering closures in light of COVID-19

The City of Waco announced Tuesday morning that all restaurants, bars, and gyms must close tonight.

These changes are scheduled to go into effect tonight.

Waco city officials urging everyone to stay home, avoid getting within 6 feet of someone, and to please not go to emergency departments for coronavirus testing unless you are so sick you need to be in the ER.

City leaders ask that if you believe you have the coronavirus, please stay at home and not infect others. Most people who contract the virus will be okay if they remain at home.

