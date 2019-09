Waco firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

The Waco Fire Department says the fire is the result of an elevated boom truck becoming entangled with power lines on the medical center’s campus.

We have learned that power in the area has been turned off, including at Central Texas Martketplace.

FOX44’s Nohely Mendoza is on the scene and will bring us more information as it becomes available.