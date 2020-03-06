Killeen Police officer accused of filing false report

Killeen Police say an officer made a false report with the department, so he now faces a criminal charge.

Investigators say 44-year-old Benjamin Harp told duty officers that someone burglarized his private vehicle on February 24th.

He claimed the burglar took Killeen PD property, but investigating officers determined the five-year officer’s statement was false. They obtained an arrest warrant for Harp, who turned himself into the Bell County Jail today.

Harp is not in jail at this time, and he has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an internal investigation takes place.