BREAKING: Two Ft. Hood soldiers killed in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense says two soldiers assigned to Fort Hood died today in Logar Province, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

CW2 David C. Knadle

David C. Knadle of Tarrant County, Texas and Kirk T. Fuchigami of Keaau, Hawaii were killed when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground.

CW2 Kirk T. Fuchigami

They were both Chief Warrant Officer 2s and assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.

CW2 Knadle has been active duty since April, 2013 and was assigned to the 1-227th two years later as an Apache Helicopter pilot. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Army Aviator Badge.

CW2 Fuchigami entered active duty in May 2017 and was assigned to the 1-227th in October 2018 as an Apache Helicopter Pilot. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Army Aviator Badge.

Both soldiers deployed to Afghanistan last month.

Speaking on the deaths, Lt. Col. Adam Camarano, commander, 1-227th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion said, “First Attack is saddened by the tragic loss of Chief Warrant Officer David C. Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami, Jr. Our heartfelt condolences go to both families and their friends during this difficult time. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Fuchigami will always be remembered as a part of the heroic legacy of the 1st Cavalry Division; forged by the sacrifices of brave Cavalry Troopers who have laid down their lives in defense of freedom.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.