BREAKING: U.S. Senate votes to acquit Pres. Donald J. Trump on both Articles of Impeachment

The U.S. Senate acquitted Pres. Donald J. Trump of the two Articles of Impeachment brought by the U.S. House of Representatives just minutes ago.
On Article 1, concerning Abuse of Power, the vote was 48 Guilty, 52 Not Guilty.
On Article 2, concerning Obstruction of Congress, the vote was 47 Guilty, 53 Not Guilty.
To remove Pres. Trump, 67 U.S. Senators needed to vote Guilty.
Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas both voted Not Guilty.
The lone Republican to vote Guilty on Abuse of Power was Utah Senator Mitt Romney. He has clashed with Pres. Trump several times in the past. Sen. Romney says he believes Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” when he pressured Ukraine’s leaders to investigate political foe Joe Biden.
No Democrats voted Not Guilty. The two Independents, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, voted Guilty.
Rep. Bill Flores released this statement just minutes after the final vote:
Today, the Senate acquitted President Trump and finally put an end to the House Democrats political impeachment trial. After hearing evidence laid out by both sides, the Senate reached the same conclusion that House Republicans and some Democrats did, that this impeachment was a political hit-job meant to overturn the 2016 election and influence this year’s election. There was no abuse of power. There was no obstruction of Congress. House Democrats had no evidence other than their hatred for President Trump and their contempt for the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him in 2016.
” House Democrats have spent the last three years grasping at straws trying to find a reason to remove President Trump from office because they know the American people are rejecting their radical, socialist agenda. Americans want Congress to focus on bipartisan solutions to fix real-world problems. It is my hope that with the impeachment sham behind us, we can now address the issues that hardworking Texan families care about most – border security, immigration, prescription drug prices, health care reform, pandemic defenses, and infrastructure.”Rep. Bill Flores
(R) Dist. 17