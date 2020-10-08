Bremond ISD cancels classes because of COVID-19

Bremond ISD has canceled classes at all schools because of COVID-19. The school district says one staff member and five students have tested positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post, the district says all extracurricular activities through Saturday are also cancelled. Bremond’s football team was slated to take on Mart Friday night.

Bremond ISD recommends parents take their children to be tested even if they only have mild symptoms.

A decision about in-person classes will be made on Sunday, according to the school district.