Bremond ISD gives update on high school senior events

BREMOND, Texas – The Bremond Independent School District has something special planned for May 16th!

They will be recognizing the Bremond High School Class of 2020. The tentative plan includes the senior walk, and possibly allowing seniors to paint a parking space with chalk.

The district hopes friends and family can walk through the parking lot, view the spaces and gift the students. These plans are subject to change.

As of now, graduation is still set for May 22nd.

Source: Bremond Independent School District