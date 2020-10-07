Bremond ISD reports staffer with Covid-19

The Bremond Independent School District has informed parents that a staff member who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus Tuesday.

Due to privacy requirements, they are not releasing the name of the staffer or any details that might identify him or her.

The statement said local health department has begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual.

All students and staff that came into close contact are being directly notified.

Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 10 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread.

Superintendent Daryl Stuard said, “While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.