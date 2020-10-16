Bremond ISD saying remote learning ineffective, dropping it for three days next week

Saying that their remote learning plans are turning out to be ineffective, and noting that they have received a recommendation to delay in person learning a little longer, Bremond ISD will not be conducting remote learning classes Monday through Wednesday of next week and will make up the days in person later.

School Superintendent Daryl Stuard said in a letter to parents that he has been consulting daily with state health officials and that they are recommending that the district not return to in-class instruction until next Thursday.

To that end, they will return to the classroom October 22.

Superintendent Stuard said that the feel that time in the classroom is much more valuable so dates that had originally going to be teacher workdays will instead be used for teaching students.

He noted that while he understands that everyone may not agree with the decision that administrators are trying to do what they can to give students the best possible learning experience while keeping them healthy.