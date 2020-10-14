Bremond schools remain on at home learning amid high number of COVID cases

The Bremond Independent School District will remain on at-home learning status at least through October 23.

The letter to parents Wednesday said that the district now has eleven positive COVID cases.

The letter said that because the rate remains high, they are extending asynchronous instruction for all campuses through Friday October 23.

They advise parents to watch teacher communication, the Bremond ISD Facebook page or the district website for further updates.

Extracurricular activities were also being rescheduled, with coaches and the band director contacting students with further instructions pertaining to practice and game schedules during the extended remote instructional period.

Parents were also advised that any with a student who is exhibiting even mild symptoms or questions of medical concerns for the school to contact the school nurse at 254-746-2009.