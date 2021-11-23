Brenham child dies, others hurt in Washington County crash

A Dodge pickup being driven by a 15-year-old struck the rear of another car, resulting in the death of a seven-month-old child.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the child was one of two back seat passengers in a 2014 Model Jeep SUV which was traveling east on State Highway 105, near FM-390.

The Jeep stopped to turn left into a private driveway around 7:34 p.m. Monday, when the Dodge struck it from behind.

Two back seat passengers – the seven month old and a two-year-old, along with the driver and a front seat passenger – were all taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Brenham.

The seven-month-old received what was described as incapacitating injuries, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

