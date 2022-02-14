AUSTIN / BRENHAM, Texas – A Brenham resident has claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Power 200X.

The ticket was purchased at 1488 Shell, located at 1945 FM-1488 Road, in Hempstead. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43 – including break-even prizes.

Source: Texas Lottery Commission