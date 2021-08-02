Briar Cliff Road intersection in Temple to close for construction

As part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project, the City of Temple has closed Briar Cliff Road at Pecan Valley Drive to thru traffic.

Detours will be in place to direct traffic around this closure. The road closure is expected to last five days and will be in place 24 a day, ending on Friday, August 13.

The City will also have overnight lane closures on Midway Drive August 4-5 between Bonham Avenue and Oakridge Drive.

Midway Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction both nights during overnight hours only.

Eastbound traffic needing to access Bonham Avenue or Pecan Valley Drive will be detoured to Oakridge Drive.

Drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

As construction progresses, access will be maintained for all residents.

Residents with inquiries about the project should reach out to the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.

