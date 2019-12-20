Bridge construction to cause closures in Salado

SALADO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close Main Street at the FM-2268/Main Street Bridge at Campbell Branch in downtown Salado on Sunday, January 5.

The closure will allow the contractor to begin the demolition and replacement of the bridge at this location. Northbound and southbound Main Street traffic will detour via the Interstate 35 frontage road to streets accessing businesses north and south of the Campbell Branch Bridge. The adjacent pedestrian bridge crossing at Campbell Branch will remain open throughout the project.

The Main Street bridge structure replacement is currently scheduled for completion by the end of March 2020.

The $5.2M bridge replacement project began in May of 2019 and includes sidewalks and pavement upgrades at various locations along Main Street within the project area.

Work generally takes place between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some overnight work when the bridge is actually being replaced.

The ultimate project completion is scheduled for early summer of 2020, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging residents to be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work area.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation