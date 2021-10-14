‘Bridge of Souls’ to be featured at Waco Cultural Arts Fest along with remembrance ceremony

WACO, Texas – Creative Waco is hard at work with its “Bridge of Souls” project.

The installation of this ongoing project has started along Indian Spring Park, to the side of the Franklin Avenue Bridge, and will be completed by the Waco Cultural Arts Fest this weekend.

The city, county, and health partners will be hosting a remembrance ceremony this Sunday at 2:15 p.m. on the main stage honoring the first 600 lives lost to COVID in the community.

Over the next four weeks, the community is encouraged to visit the Bridge of Souls remembrance exhibition and to support families who have lost loved ones, as well as first responders, and healthcare workers, who will be honored by people tying ribbons between the banners to express their gratitude.

Source: Creative Waco