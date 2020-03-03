Bridge railing repairs in Copperas Cove, expect Delays

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas- Bridge repairs will slow traffic in Copperas Cove temporarily.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close the I-14/US 190 Valley Bridge in Copperas Cove, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The temporary closure will allow TxDOT to remove temporary barrier and replace bridge railing damaged from a crash several months ago. 

All eastbound and westbound I-14 traffic will detour through Copperas Cove via Business 190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Motorists can expect some congestion and temporary delays during the repair process. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44