Bridge railing repairs in Copperas Cove, expect Delays

WACO, Texas- Bridge repairs will slow traffic in Copperas Cove temporarily.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close the I-14/US 190 Valley Bridge in Copperas Cove, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The temporary closure will allow TxDOT to remove temporary barrier and replace bridge railing damaged from a crash several months ago.

All eastbound and westbound I-14 traffic will detour through Copperas Cove via Business 190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists can expect some congestion and temporary delays during the repair process.