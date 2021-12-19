WACO– The Bridge Street Plaza opened in October, and today was the first Bridge Street Plaza event.

The Holiday Fest had live music, food trucks, local products, and the Skate Waco mobile unit.



“It’s really incredible,” project manager Michael Carpenter said. “I think everybody is thankful to be a part of it and worked really hard for this moment.”

Most of today’s performers and vendors are from the East Waco community or have ties to it.



“We just wanted to give the entrepreneurship of East Waco opportunity to shine,” Carpenter said.

Jerrold Thompson spent the day at the event with his parents who were dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Clause.



“I like all the positive energy vibes and the DJ,” Thompson said.

Jacob Green is the co-owner of Keep Waco Loud, and he helped bring in the musicians for the event.

He says as the city continues to grow and welcome new people in, it’s important to remember who has been here the whole time.



“It’s very important that the folks that have been here the whole time are equally represented in this whole transformation,” Green said.