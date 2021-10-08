Bridge Street Plaza ribbon cutting set for Monday

City Center Waco, in partnership with the City of Waco, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 11 to celebrate the anticipated opening of Bridge Street Plaza.

Coffee and refreshments will be available starting at 9:30 a.m., and the public is invited to join city officials and community partners for the celebration.

The $6 million plaza project was designed to transform historic Bridge Street in East Waco into a corridor for community events, festivals, arts and culture, live music and programming.

General contractor Barsh Construction began work at the site in 2019, but initial planning dates back to 2010.

The plaza features include a covered stage, festival greenspace, water fountain with attached pet fountain, lighting, shaded seating areas, trash receptacles and places for food trucks.

The Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association and community works groups provided feedback and input on project features.