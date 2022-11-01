HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has started a project to construct a new Highway 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park.

TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction. The current bridge was constructed in 1950, and is composed of two twelve-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders.

The newly-constructed bridge will be two twelve-foot lanes with ten-foot shoulders. The existing bridge is currently operating with a one-way traffic control configuration which will remain in place during construction.

TxDOT says that in two weeks, the Kimball Bend boat ramp will be closed for duration of this project. The total project is expected to complete in early summer 2024, field conditions and weather permitting.

TxDOT encourages travelers to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.