Bridges and Overpasses Treated District Wide as Winter Weather Approaches

WACO, Texas – Beginning Friday morning, Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be applying pre-treatment to bridges and overpasses district-wide in preparation for the upcoming winter weather.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith says the preparation for these weather conditions start in the Fall.

“This process began a few months ago. The actual treatment is a brine solution, and it’s essentially just salt and water. What the solution does, is it helps prevent precipitation from adhering to the roadways as it falls into the road,” Smith said.

TxDOT’s Waco District includes McLennan, Bell, Falls, Limestone, Hamilton, Hill, Bosque and Coryell Counties.

The weekend weather will present unusual driving conditions, and Smith shares precautions drivers should take.

“I highly recommend everyone reducing their speed and giving themselves more time to get to their destination. When you see the speed limit sign on the roadways, those speed limits are for ideal driving conditions. What we are expecting this weekend are not going to be ideal driving conditions,” Smith said. “Buckling up, putting away the cell phones, of course, and giving yourself more following distance in between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Just applying basic driving safety techniques to keep yourself safe, and your family safe, and those around you safe.”

Maintenance personnel will continue to monitor the forecast and adjust as conditions warrant. For updates on roadway conditions, you can visit @txdotwaco on Twitter or drivetexas.org.