Bring your furry friends to Paws in the Park!

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Harker Heights residents can bring their furry friends to Paws in the Park!

The event takes place this Saturday at Purser Family Park from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., which is located at 100 W. Mountain Lion Circle. The event will include activities such as an agility course, pet adoptions, contests, pet services/products, and more. Dog friendly vendors will have items available for purchase. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly recommended. Dogs should be on a leash outside of the dog park fence area.

Prizes will be given to first, second, and third place in five different contests – Dog & Owner Look-A-Like Contest, Best Dressed, Best Dog Trick, Smallest Dog, & Largest Dog. Part of the prizes are dog tags with an engraving of the event name, year, and the contest name.

Schedule of Events:

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Vendors and agility course

2:00 p.m.: Dog & Owner Look-A-Like Contest (pavilion B)

2:45 p.m.: Best Dressed Contest (pavilion B)

3:30 p.m.: Best Dog Trick Contest (pavilion B)

4:15 p.m.: Smallest Dog & Largest Dog Contest (pavilion B)

For more information, you can visit https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/programs-events/special-events or call 254-953-5493.

Source: City of Harker Heights