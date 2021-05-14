Bring your furry friends to the Bellmead Family Dog Day!

BELLMEAD, Texas – Bellmead residents are invtied to the Bellmead Family Dog Day hosted by Bellmead Animal Control.

The event will take place at Brame Park this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and there will be all kinds of vendors and family friendly fun. Games like cornhole, a bounce house, face painting, and dogs will be there.

Cribs for Canines will be offering two free microchips per household for Bellmead residents, and if you don’t live in Bellmead, it’s $10 for you to get your dog microchipped.

The La Vega Vet Clinic will also be on-site giving vaccines to cats and dogs – you have to have your dogs on a leash and your cats in carriers, and they have different package deals depending on what all you want to get for your pet.

There will also be live music – featuring Lauren January Music, Joe Parker, and Eric & Thomas Unplugged.

Source: City of Bellmead