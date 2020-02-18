Broad daylight break in brings arrest of Temple man

Temple police report arresting a 23-year-old man after a bizarre break-in at a neighborhood home.

Officers got a call at 2:40 Sunday afternoon about the incident in the 3300 block of Bed Bud Road.

Residents at that address had their Sunday afternoon disrupted when a man kicked in their front door and attempted to take their television.

The victim dialed 9-1-1 but the invader of the home grabbed the phone from her and fled the scene.

Officers found a suspect, identified as Christopher Myers-Posada and took him into custody.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said officers observed that the man appeared to be under the influence of some sort of substance and he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center to be checked out.

Once he was cleared he was taken to the Bell County Jail and was held on a charge of burglary of a habitation, with his bond set at $35,000.