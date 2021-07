A gas leak brought on when a car struck a gas line in Lacy Lakeview Tuesday night led to a few evacuations but all ended safely.

Lacy Lakeview police and fire units responded to the incident in the 200 block of Fort Graham Road shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Atmos Energy crews responded to the scene where the car had struck the line where it was above ground.

There ended up being two breaks, one above ground and one below but both were repaired successfully with no fire and no injuries.