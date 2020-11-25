Bruceville man charged with injuring girlfriend, holding her and others in house against their will

A 24-year-old Bruceville man is being held on multiple charges out of two counties following and early Wednesday morning incident in which five people had to be assisted in getting out of a house they were being held in.

McLennan County deputies and Bruceville Eddy police had gone to the home in the 300 block of Forest Creek Lane about 2:00 a.m. in regard to an assault.

An arrest affidavit stated that deputies and the Bruceville Eddy officer helped a woman and a two year old child get out of the home through a bedroom window because they were being prevented from leaving otherwise.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Charles Ferguson, had removed the door handles from the door to the bedroom.

Deputies were told that the woman, identified in the affidavit as the suspect’s girlfriend, had been assaulted and had her head slammed into a dresser.

The affidavit also stated before closing the room off, he had been throwing glass and other items in the bedroom while the child was on the bed.

Deputies made contact with Ferguson through the front of the house and said that he refused to obey their commands to come out.

Deputies were told that there were three other people in the house, who were then contacted through a back window and asked to come out, but Ferguson is accused of preventing them from leaving.

At that point, the affidavit states that deputies made forced entry into the house, taking Ferguson into custody and freeing the others in the house.

Ferguson was booked into the jail on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member, unlawful restraint, unlawful restraint of a person under 17 years old, abandoning or endangering a child putting them in imminent danger along with a probation violation on a dangerous drug charge out of Falls County.