Hill County (FOX 44) — The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says a brushfire near Whitney is mostly contained.

The bulk of the fire was between Hill County Road 1246 and 1248, just north of HWY 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are members of nine volunteer fire departments working to put out the flames.

At this time, we do not have any word of any damaged buildings or injuries.

As of June 20th, Hill County is not under a burn ban.