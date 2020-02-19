Bryan Assistant Chief arrested for assault

BRYAN, Texas- Assistant Chief Wayland Rawls of the Bryan Police Department was arrested on a Class A Misdemeanor Assault warrant issued by the County Attorney.  

This was a result of the investigation by the Texas Rangers, conducted at the request of the Bryan Police Department. 

The incident occurred on February 8, 2020, at 506 West 26th Street.

Assistant Chief Rawls was placed on Paid Administrative Leave following the incident and continues in that status pending the outcome of the Bryan Police Department’s internal investigation.

