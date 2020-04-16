Closings
Bryan, College Station airports to receive $1.4M in coronavirus relief funds

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WASHINGTON – Two airports in Bryan-College Station were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $1,441,135 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. You can read more about these grants here.

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Bryan-College Station who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”

CityAirport NameAirport CodeAward Amount
BryanCoulter FieldCFD$30,000.00
College StationEasterwood FieldCLL$1,411,135.00

Source: Office of John Cornyn

