BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved the district administration’s request for three stipends for employees who choose to continue to work in the district in the 2022-2023 school year, and a signing bonus for teachers new to the district.

This decision was made during the regularly-secluded board meeting on Monday. All full-time employees who choose to return to Bryan ISD in the ’22-’23 school year will receive a stipend in September 2022 – which is equal to two percent of their 2021-2022 salary.

Full-time employees who stay with Bryan ISD through the semester will also receive a stipend equal to

one percent of their annual salary in December 2022, and if they remain with Bryan ISD through the end of the school year, another one percent stipend in May 2023.

This is the same as the retention stipend which was given to employees in the 2021-2022 school year.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees agreed with the administration about the need to continue to recruit

highly-qualified teachers in a competitive market – approving a $1,000 signing bonus for teachers new

to Bryan ISD in the 2022-2023 school year. Those teachers, along with all employees new to the

district, will also receive the one percent stipends in December and May if they remain with the district through the first and second semesters.

Teachers interested in applying to work within Bryan ISD can visit www.bryanisd.org/careers.

Source: Bryan Independent School District