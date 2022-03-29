BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Independent School District officially has a new superintendent.

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Ginger Carrabine as the district’s superintendent during their Monday meeting. The Board named Carrabine the lone finalist for the position in February, and a mandatory 21-day waiting period followed.

“We’ve watched Ms. Carrabine’s leadership for the majority of this school year, and the unanimous vote of our board of trustees reflects the absolute confidence we have in her,” said Bryan ISD Board of Trustees President Mark McCall. “We paid close attention to the feedback from the public, and also have watched closely as Ms. Carrabine has moved Bryan ISD forward in the right direction. We are excited for the future of our school district under her leadership.”

Carrabine has been in Bryan ISD for over four and a half years – serving as chief of staff, deputy superintendent and, since September 2021, interim superintendent. A lifelong educator prior to coming to Bryan – Carrabine served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and middle school principal, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and executive director of strategic planning.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to continue to lead this fabulous school district,” Carrabine said. “Bryan ISD offers more choices and more opportunities for its students than any school district I’ve seen. Our district is filled with passionate educators who care deeply about their students. My family immediately fell in love with the Bryan community, and this is our home. The future of Bryan ISD is very, very positive.”

Carrabine becomes the 20th superintendent in Bryan ISD history. She succeeds Dr. Christie Whitbeck, who departed Bryan ISD in September 2021 to assume the same position in Fort Bend ISD in the Houston area.