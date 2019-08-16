Bryan Just 4 You gas station robbed

Bryan police are looking for two men who robbed the Just 4 You gas station at 3300 Finfeather Road Thursday night.

Officers were called at 10:15 p.m. and on arrival, the two store clerks said two men had come in with their faces covered.

One displayed a firearm and they demanded the money.

One of the clerks was assaulted during the robbery but did not require medical attention.

The robbers were seen running toward Navidad Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).