Bryan man charged with Burglary of a Habitation

BRYAN, Texas – A man is in jail after leaving his ex-girlfriend’s residence with their one-year-old child.

Bryan police officers responded to the 3600 block of Wellborn Road on Wednesday night for a disturbance call. An investigation revealed an ex-boyfriend (the suspect) who did not live at the residence forcibly entered the apartment and assaulted his ex-girlfriend (the victim).

The suspect left the residence with their one-year-old child. The suspect was contacted by Bryan patrol officers and arrested without incident.

The victim had minor injuries which did not require medical attention. The one-year-old child was returned to the victim unharmed.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Sharvarus Jontae White, of Bryan. He was charged with:

· Burglary of a Habitation with intent to Assault

· Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

· Unrelated traffic warrant

Source: Bryan Police Department