Bryan man charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

Keandre Deshawn Perry. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A 14-year-old child reported she had been sexually assaulted Thursday evening at an apartment complex near the intersection of Longmire Court and Valley View Drive.

On Friday, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Keandre Deshawn Perry, of Bryan Perry had been arrested by College Station PD Friday morning on unrelated charges, and was in the custody of the Brazos County Jail.

Perry was served with an arrest warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child on Friday evening. Due to child victim privacy laws and because this case is pending prosecution, no other details are available for release.

For safety tips you can review with your children, you can visit https://kidshealth.org/en/kids/street-smart.html.

Source: College Station Police Department

