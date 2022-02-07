BRYAN, Texas – A Bryan man is dead after being hit by a vehicle.

Officers responded to a collision on Sunday night – which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian – near the intersection of West State Highway 21 and Restmeyer Street. West State Highway 21 was closed from Sims Avenue to West 17th Street, and reopened around midnight.

The Bryan Police Department posted on social media Monday afternoon that the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 48-year-old Henry Perez, of Bryan. Perez was not walking in a designated crosswalk.

The driver of the involved vehicle has been cooperative with this investigation.

Source: Bryan Police Department