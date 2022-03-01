A 42-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of his sixth DWI.

The latest charge came after a January 10, 2020 traffic stop was made when an officer observed a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Texas and William J. Bryan.

A backup officer arrived at the scene and noted the driver had glassy red eyes and the odor of alcohol was detected.

A later blood analysis indicated he had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

A statement from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said Serna got is first DWI conviction in 2002 in Robertson County and got probation for that one and for a second conviction in 2006. That second probation was revoked and he ended up spending 32 days in jail.

In 2009 Serna was initially placed on probation again for his third DWI and that was ultimately revoked and turned to a five year sentence after Serna was arrested in 2011 for his fourth DWI after which he admitted consuming 24 beers before driving.

In 2015 he was arrested for felony DWI in Burleson County after he crashed into another vehicle and attempted to flee. He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for this, his fifth DWI.

He was on parole for that sentence when he was again arrested in January 2020.

The DA statement said he faced a “habitual offender” enhancement due to his prior prison trips for DWI, facing 25 years to life due to his criminal history.

Assistant District Attorneys Philip McLemore and Steve Zimmerman issued a statement saying, ” There was only one option left to protect this community from the defendant’s repeated choice to drive while intoxicated. The jury’s decision in this case ensures that this defendant will no longer have the opportunity to drive intoxicated in our community.”