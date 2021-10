The Department of Public Safety reports a 40-year-old Bryan man was killed in a crash Saturday.

Investigating troopers report Charles Lee Fling of Bryan was the driver of a 2007 Ford F 150 pickup that was traveling east on Mumford Benchley Road Saturday afternoon about 3:30 when the vehicle left the road about two miles east of Mumford.

The pickup overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Fling was pronounced dead at the scene.