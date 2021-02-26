Bryan man suspected of fatally stabbing relative

BRYAN, Texas – A suspect in a Bryan stabbing is now in police custody.

Officers arrived at the scene of a stabbing in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue Friday morning. Initial reports were that the suspect and victim were both still on scene. When officers arrived, they found a victim with stab wounds.

A suspect – identified as 30-year-old Randy Conde, of Bryan – was taken into police custody. This appeared to be an isolated incident, according to Bryan PD.

The victim – identified as 39-year-old Rogelio Martinez, Jr. – later died from his injuries. Martinez was related to Conde.

Conde has been charged with Murder.

Source: Bryan Police Department