Bryan man wanted for theft of property

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police need your help to find a man wanted for theft of property.

35-year-old Jonathon “John” Chambers, of Bryan, should be considered armed and dangerous. He is accused of meeting another person for a private transaction, where he took a large sum of money while failing to deliver a promised electronic device. If convicted, punishment for this offense would be enhanced to a second-degree felony under Texas’s habitual offender statutes (up to twenty years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine).

If he is found, do not approach him – please call 979-764-3600. For anonymous tips, you can call Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477 (775-TIPS).

Source: College Station Police Department