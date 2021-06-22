Bryan Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director passes away

BRYAN, Texas – The City of Bryan’s Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Linda Cornelius joined the City of Bryan on October 2, 2017 as the Parks & Recreation Director and was named the Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities on October 1, 2020.

During her tenure in Bryan, Cornelius was instrumental in leading several high-profile initiatives – including the opening of the City Course at the Phillips Event Center, construction of Edgewater Park, the completion of the Sale Park Depot, construction of the Camelot Park bridge, creation of the Veterans Section of the Bryan City Cemetery, and planning for Travis Bryan Midtown Park and the Legends Event Center.

Additionally, Cornelius championed the city’s efforts to upgrade and improve neighborhood parks throughout the community in order to provide safe, fun places for families to enjoy.

To honor her contributions to the City of Bryan, the Bryan City Council passed a resolution at their June 8 meeting to name one of the fields at the recently renovated Travis Fields ballpark after Cornelius.

Mayor Andrew Nelson praised Cornelius as a leader from the time she set foot in Aggieland, as a four-time Texas A&M Track and Field letter winner to her instrumental time with the City of Bryan leading parks and recreation efforts.

Prior to working for the City of Bryan, Cornelius worked for the Cities of Highland Village, Boerne, San Antonio and College Station, providing more than 30 years of leadership in the parks & recreation field in Texas.

Cornelius was the first woman inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 1988 (and the first woman of any Southwest Conference school inducted into a university sports hall of fame) and honored in the Texas A&M University Sports Museum Hall of Legends. She received the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (T.A.A.F) Presidents Award in 1991, 1993, and 2010 and was inducted into the T.A.A.F Hall of Fame for Parks and Recreation Administrative and Athletic Achievements in 1997. She also received the Texas Recreation and Parks Society Presidents Award in 2014.

Source: City of Bryan