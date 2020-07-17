LIVE NOW /
Bryan PD addresses #8CantWait Campaign

(Courtesy: Bryan PD)

BRYAN, Texas – Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske recently addressed the #8CantWait Campaign and how the Police Department is adhering to all of the policy requirements the campaign is raising awareness to.

The following bullet points were highlighted on social media Friday morning:

– Chokeholds and strangleholds are prohibited
– Our officers are given de-escalation training regularly
– Our officers are trained to give loud verbal warnings before use of force
– Our officers are trained to exhaust all alternatives before shooting
– Our policy, and State Law, states that our officers have a duty to intervene
– Our officers are not allowed to shoot at moving vehicles
– Our officers are required to follow the use of force continuum
– Our officers are required to write reports which are reviewed by their chain of command

The Bryan Police Department went on to say it continuously reviews its policy and procedures to ensure it is providing the highest level of policing to Bryan citizens.

Source: Bryan Police Department

