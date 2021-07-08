Bryan PD, College Station PD, Brazos County Sheriff to file joint application for JAG award

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Bryan Police Department will be filing a joint application with the College Station Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) from the United States Department of Justice.

Each Department will use the JAG award for the purpose of supporting local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, information technology, research, and evaluation activities which will improve or enhance law enforcement programs.

A requirement of the JAG program is that the jurisdictions will submit a joint application for the total eligible allocation. The joint application must specify the award distribution to each unit of local government and the purpose for which the funds will be used.

The Bryan Police Department will receive $23,430.25

The College Station Police Department will receive $15,685.90

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will receive $6,902.85

The College Station Police Department will present the JAG application to the College Station City Council on July 22nd, 2021. The Bryan Police Department will present the JAG application to the Bryan City Council on August 10th, 2021. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will present the JAG application to the Commissioner’s Court on July 20th, 2021.

