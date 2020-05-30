Bryan PD investigating homicide, woman found dead in residence

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is currently investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to a homicide at the Twin City Condominiums located at 1107 Verde Drive. They discovered a 53-year-old woman dead in her residence. Another person was in the residence at the time, and is not injured.

It is early in the investigation, and investigators are working on determining the manner of death and the circumstances surrounding the homicide. It is believed to be an isolated incident, and does not believe the general public to be in danger at this time.

At this time, the name of the deceased is being withheld.

Bryan PD is asking that if anyone has video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, to submit this to amayac@bryantx.gov.

Source: Bryan Police Department