Bryan PD investigating shooting on West Virginia Street

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department responded to the 1700 block of West Virginia Street Thursday afternoon for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a possible shooting victim left the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. While officers were on scene, the Bryan Police Department was notified a patient with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital.

At this time, the shooting victim is in stable condition. It has been determined the involved persons knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.

There have been no arrests made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department